Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Causes Signal Failures Leading To Delay in Train Services

Heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Wednesday caused significant disruptions in transportation services throughout the city. Motorists faced difficulties due to waterlogging in low-lying areas, while local train passengers experienced delays of up to 15 minutes. Despite the challenges, railway authorities claimed that overall local train services were running smoothly.

Signal Failures Impact Train Services

Signal failures were reported in two separate incidents. In the morning, a signal failure in the Karjat Khopoli section affected two intercity trains and three local trains, while the rest of the services operated normally. Similarly, a signal failure near Boisar in the evening was promptly attended to by Western Railway officials.

Local services between Churgate and Virar were assured to be running without disruptions. However, passengers reported delays of around 10 to 15 minutes on local trains across all corridors.

Passengers Express Inconvenience

Passengers shared their experiences of delayed train services, highlighting the inconvenience caused. Several individuals reported delays ranging from 12 to 20 minutes on their journeys. Despite these accounts, railway authorities insisted that local train services were running smoothly.

Due to the delays, overcrowding was observed at crucial stations such as Dadar, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Thane, Dombivli, and Kalyan on the central line, as well as Bandra, Andheri, and Borivali on the western line.

Impact on Long-Distance and Local Trains

Signal failures in the Karjat-Khopoli section affected both local and long-distance trains on the central line during the morning hours. Services from Khopoli to Karjat in the direction of CSMT, as well as trains like Sinhagad and Deccan Queen Express from Pune to Mumbai, were affected.

Apart from signal failures, other incidents added to the delays. A ban on traveling through yards led to heavy rush and congestion at Ambernath station. Agitated commuters halted a local train, but the Railway Protection Force (RPF) cleared the track within 10 minutes. Additionally, a passenger falling unconscious on a train from Badlapur to CSMT resulted in a 20-minute stoppage at Thane.

Local Trains Worst Affected

The heavy rainfall in Mumbai caused disruptions in transportation services, particularly on local trains. Signal failures and other incidents contributed to delays and overcrowding at important stations. Despite the challenges, railway authorities made efforts to address the issues and ensure the smooth operation of train services.