Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport Traffic And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates

Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai woke up to a rainy morning as several areas in the city saw light to moderate rainfall on Saturday, June 24. The monsoon is approaching the city after it was delayed due to Cyclone Biparjoy. The city has been receiving some light rainfall since last night.

In the last 24 hours, the island city and its suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 0.2 mm and 12 mm, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs.

No disruptions in services

Mumbai's temperature on Friday morning is 27°C, while the humidity is 93%. The weather agency said maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 28°C.

As of this morning, no disruptions in BEST bus or local train services have been reported while the traffic is running smoothly so far.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 49.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba · 45 AQI Good

Mazgaon · 59 AQI Satisfactory

Malad · 60 AQI Satisfactory

Worli · 23 AQI Good