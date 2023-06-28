 Mumbai Rains: Magathane Metro Station In Danger As Landslide Occurs Day After Road Caves In (WATCH)
There is construction going on near the station which also might have contributed to the landslide.

A landslide occurred near the newly-built Magathane Metro Station due to the heavy rains in Mumbai on Wednesday. This happened barely a day after a portion of the road caved in near the station.

The Maha Mumbai Metropolitan Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) shut the entry and exit points on the north end of the station, which is next to the portion that caved in.

“There’s a whole lot of muck on the road, and a portion of it has been barricaded. The government authorities should take up this issue seriously with the developer of this under-construction site,” said Advocate Ravi Punjabi, a resident of Kandivali.

The residents claimed that several dumper trucks were seen filling up the excavation site.

Dramatic visuals of the landslide surfaced on social media today which shows water gushing out of the mud near the construction site right next to the station.

"The BMC and MMMOCL are working together to ensure everyone's safety by implementing safety measures and fixing the issue as soon as possible. Your safety is our top priority! We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," tweeted the Metro body Twitter's handle.

The major part of the month of June received very light to no rainfall due to late arrival of monsoon in Mumbai. However, the southwest monsoon finally arrived in Mumbai with full force on Sunday. The city and its suburbs witnessed intermittent rains, which brought down temperatures and provided relief from the scorching heat.

