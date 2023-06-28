Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Mumbai Receives Moderate Rainfall On Tuesday, Yellow Alert Issued For Today

28 June 2023 08:22 AM IST
The IMD on Monday (June 26) had predicted heavy rainfall for Mumbai over the next two days. Moderate to heavy rain lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Monday but Tuesday witnessed moderate rainfall in several parts of the city. Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Wednesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets in the city.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)