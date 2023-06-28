 Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Mumbai Receives Moderate Rainfall On Tuesday, Yellow Alert Issued For Today
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the city will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets in Mumbai on Wednesday

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 28, 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Mumbai rains live blog | Salman Ansari
28 June 2023 08:22 AM IST

The IMD on Monday (June 26) had predicted heavy rainfall for Mumbai over the next two days. Moderate to heavy rain lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Monday but Tuesday witnessed moderate rainfall in several parts of the city. Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai on Wednesday, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets in the city.

