Mumbai Rains: From Diverted BEST Bus Routes And Traffic Snarls To Airport And Local Train Status- Click Here For Latest Updates | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: The city presently is enveloped in a layer of mist, cold and greenery as it continues to pour intermittently. On Wednesday morning, Mumbai witnessed more rainfall and gusty winds near the coast. The city on Tuesday received nearly 95mm rainfall. The Colaba Observatory recorded 24 mm of rainfall while the Santacruz Observatory recorded 37 mm of rainfall.

The weather agency, India Meteorological Department (IMD), has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see moderate rainfall and heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places. They have also issued a yellow alert for the city. The temperature in the city is likely to hover around 29°C and 24°C for the next 48 hours.

No disruptions in services

The official of Mumbai Traffic Police said that there are no disruption in traffic nor were there complaints of water logging on the streets. The trains on Central Railway behind by 10-20 minutes as commuters recounted. Meanwhile, the trains on Western Railway were plying per schedule.

On Tueday, Magthane metro's northern exit had to be closed due to water logging while Mumbra bypass saw slow movement of traffic due to landslide.

For more details you can check here:

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'good' category, with a reading of 48.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.