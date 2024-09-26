Mumbai Rains: Heavy Downpour Causes Severe Disruptions In Local Train Services, Stranding Commuters Amid Waterlogging; Visuals Surface

Stranded commuters at stations as heavy rains disrupt Mumbai's local train services | X

Mumbai: Mumbai's local train services were severely affected by heavy rains, leading to extensive waterlogging on tracks between Vidya Vihar and Kanjur Marg . Thousands of commuters were stranded as several local trains became stuck between Vidya Vihar and Thane, resulting in massive crowds at major stations, including CSMT, Byculla, Dadar, Kurla, and Ghatkopar.

According to Central Railway officials, slow local services on the main line were suspended between Vidya Vihar and Thane around 8:30 PM, although fast local trains continued to operate, albeit behind schedule. Waterlogging was reported on various local lines, particularly between Vidya Vihar and Mulund, and on the Bhandup-Nahur down local line.

11.50pm today#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/aWnj6INkZw — Dr Umar saiyed (@saiyedumar) September 25, 2024

However down slow local services were restored in the affected section by 9.15 am at the restricted speed of 30 kmph, but UP slow local services were still shut between Vidya Vihar and Thane till going to press.

"In response to the conditions, a speed restriction of 30 km/h was imposed between Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli on both up and down local lines. Passengers reported significant delays, with one commuter traveling from CSMT to Thane stating that his train took nearly an hour to cover the distance from Kurla to Ghatkopar before halting.

Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, water filled on Kurla railway track due to which local trains running from Thane to Mumbai have stopped. Thousands of passengers stranded as local trains lined up between Kurla and Thane. pic.twitter.com/BNPAbtYBOd — Krishna Kant Mishra (@KKMishraOffice) September 25, 2024

Western Railway services were also impacted, with delays of up to 15 minutes reported due to a separate incident between Borivali and Dahisar. While a WR spokesperson claimed that services were running as usual.

#MumbaiRains | Kurla railway tracks are underwater, due to which local trains running from Thane to Mumbai have stopped. Thousands of passengers stranded. https://t.co/DLL0KXOnNa pic.twitter.com/HKQJ01NUp0 — Rakesh Kumar (@RiCkY_847) September 25, 2024

"information received from our Bus Control regarding the deployment of just now additional buses on the affected train route , diversion of additional buses on the affected train will be started soon" said the spokesperson of BEST when asked about deployment of additional bus services.

Due to the torrential rains in many areas of Mumbai for the last few hours, life has been disrupted, Mumbaikars are stuck in heavy traffic jams. Central and Harbor local trains are most affected, lakhs of passengers are stranded at different railway stations or in local trains, pic.twitter.com/FzMINt3IkJ — Krishna Kant Mishra (@KKMishraOffice) September 25, 2024

Local train services on the Harbour Line were also severely disrupted due to waterlogging between Mankhurd and Govandi. Both up and down services between Govandi and Mankhurd on harbour line were suspended at 9:45 PM, stranding many passengers.

Shuttle services ( special local train services) between CSMT and Kurla on Harbour Line started as the water still at a high level between Mankhurd and Govandi. Meantime speeds restrictions of slow local trains between Vidyavihar - Mulund and Bhandup Nahur were removed.

Due to heavy rains and waterlogging, local trains are delayed and operating at a cautious speed. We urge passengers to stay on board as you are safest inside the train. As the water recedes, the train will continue its journey to your destination.Your cooperation is essential for ensuring every one's safety" said Swapnil Nila chief public relations officer of CR.