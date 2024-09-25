Mumbai Rains: Netizen Claims Relative Paid ₹300 For 1 Km Auto Ride To Reach Home From Station Due To Waterlogging; Visuals Surface

Paid ₹300 For 1 Km Auto Ride | X

Mumbai: The city of Mumbai was once again lashed with heavy rains on Wednesday. The weather department had already issued a red alert, warning of heavy rainfall in several parts of the city. Passengers faced difficulties due to waterlogging, with public transport being disrupted by the incessant rainfall. Mumbaikars who went to offices struggled to return home after local trains were delayed due to waterlogged railway tracks. Local trains, considered the lifeline of the city, are the most common mode of transport for Mumbaikars to reach their destinations.

Mumbaikars took to social media and shared the videos of waterlogged streets and roads and also narrated their plight of hardships they are facing to reach back home after their day at work. One of the users shared a video of his relative traveling in an auto claiming that he had to cough up a sum of whopping Rs 300 for a one Km ride in the auto to reach his home from the railway station in Central Mumbai.

He said, "Mumbai Rains be like 3 महिने दांडी मारून 2 divsat syllabus संपवा! It's been raining cats & dogs non stop. Water logging visuals shared by a relative from Central Mumbai.. Paid 300Rs for a 1km auto ride from station to home."

Another user shared a video of Khairani Road in Mumbai's Sakinaka area. The area is congested with a very large number of population staying in the narrow lanes. The video shows waterlogging and bikes and cars floating in the waterlogged streets. The user said, "Khairani Road Sakinaka Mumbai The rainy season is providing a lot of relief from the heat, but due to the negligence of the Municipal Council, this rain is also turning into a disaster."

One of the internet users shared a video from LBS Marg near Vikhroli showing the waterlogged roads and people walking in the streets and roads which are filled with water due to heavy rains in the city. The user said, "Situation LBS marg near Vikhroli.. non stop rains since past 3 hours no respite".

Waterlogging on Andheri Kurla Road. Avoid.

A video has also surfaced on social media in which it is being claimed that the video is from Ghatkopar Metro Station which is overcrowded and the situation might lead to a stampede like situation. The user said, "Ghatkopar Metro station right now. There's a chance of stampede as there's too much crowd. Avoid taking any mode of public transport right now".