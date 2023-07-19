 Mumbai Rains: CM Eknath Shinde Pays Surprise Visit To BMC HQ To Inspect Relief Work
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Rains: CM Eknath Shinde Pays Surprise Visit To BMC HQ To Inspect Relief Work

Mumbai Rains: CM Eknath Shinde Pays Surprise Visit To BMC HQ To Inspect Relief Work

The CM's colleagues Deepak Kesarkar, Dada Bhuse, Girish Mahajan and Shambhuraj Desai accompanied him.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, July 19, 2023, 10:40 PM IST
article-image

Chief Minister Minister Eknath Shinde paid a surprise visit to BMC headquarters to take stock of monsoon preparations following heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The CM's colleagues Deepak Kesarkar, Dada Bhuse, Girish Mahajan and Shambhuraj Desai accompanied him. Additional Municipal Commissioner P Velrasu, Additional Commissioner Sudhakar Shinde and Chief Officer at the Disaster Management Unit Mahesh Narvekar told the CM about the steps being taken to help citizens.

Shinde said state transport and BEST buses had been provided outside railways stations to take people home. Snacks were also being distributed outside stations, he said.

All schools in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts will be closed today, the chief minister announced.

Read Also
'Disoriented, Lost Confidence': Maharashtra CM Shinde Taunts Opposition
article-image

Shinde said he had spoken with all divisional commissioners and collectors of Panvel and Navi Mumbai and instructed them to send help to Raigad. Some parts of district were badly hit due to the rainfall. Shinde claimed that Mumbai had 110 low-lying areas, but there was no waterlogging in the city and traffic was smooth.

The CM urged citizens of Maharashtra not to go near the seashores and picnic spots during heavy rains.

Read Also
Mumbai Rains Live Updates: MSRTC Buses Arranged For Stranded Passengers At All Major Railway...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Panel Formed To e-Auction Government Vehicles Scrap

Mumbai News: Panel Formed To e-Auction Government Vehicles Scrap

Maharashtra: Congress Puts Government On Back Foot with Aggressive Stance On Farmers' Issues

Maharashtra: Congress Puts Government On Back Foot with Aggressive Stance On Farmers' Issues

Mumbai News: ANC Seizes Drugs Worth ₹42 Lakh From Three Different Operations In 12 Hrs, 5 Arrested

Mumbai News: ANC Seizes Drugs Worth ₹42 Lakh From Three Different Operations In 12 Hrs, 5 Arrested

Mumbai Rains: Stranded Passenger's 4-Month-Old Baby Washed Away In Overflowing Nullah Near Kalyan...

Mumbai Rains: Stranded Passenger's 4-Month-Old Baby Washed Away In Overflowing Nullah Near Kalyan...

Maharashtra Monsoon Mayhem: Severe Waterlogging Causes Train Service Disruptions, Cancellations

Maharashtra Monsoon Mayhem: Severe Waterlogging Causes Train Service Disruptions, Cancellations