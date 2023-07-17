'Disoriented, Lost Confidence': Maharashtra CM Shinde Taunts Opposition

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Mumbai: The opposition is disoriented and appears to have lost confidence as well as strength, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said at the Sahyadri guest house while interacting with the media on the eve of the monsoon session of the state legislature on Sunday.

Shinde was replying to the letter written by the opposition leader after their meeting at Vidhan Bhavan on Sunday.

“It is generally expected that the opposition raises some serious questions. But the opposition seems to have lost confidence as well as power and the letter shows that they are completely disoriented,” Shinde, who was flanked by Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, said.

Govt is now 210 MLAs strong, says CM Shinde

He said the government has the support of more than 210 MLAs now. “However, we don’t consider anyone powerless or weak and will abide by democratic measures in dealing with the opposition,” he said.

Shinde said that the opposition is expected to use legislative tools, but does not seem to be prepared for that.

The CM also gave a glimpse of the achievements of his government. “We have executed MoUs worth ₹86,000 crore out of over ₹1.5 lakh crore signed at Davos,” he said.

Maharashtra no 1 in 1st quarter in investment plans: Fadnavis

Fadnavis said that the state has emerged No 1 in the first quarter in investment plans at ₹2.38 lakh crore, far ahead of the combined total of the following four states: Karnataka, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

He criticised the opposition and said: “We are seeing it for the first time that opposition has given a letter not mentioning reasons for boycott of tea party, but has given a bunch of subjects compiled like questions given in assembly.”

He expressed displeasure over the government being called unconstitutional. “They are doing it despite clear cut orders by Supreme Court and Election Commission.”

“We will all be together and we will strengthen the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Pawar said: “We don't want to push through the business of the house on the basis of sheer majority. We shall have healthy discussions.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)