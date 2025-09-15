Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert As City Wakes To Dark Skies And Heavy Rainfall; Waterlogging & Traffic Raise Chaos In Suburbs-Check Out Visuals |

Mumbai: The city woke up to dramatic scenes on Monday as severe rains triggered widespread waterlogging, transport disruptions and a red alert issued by the IMD across the city. Streets turned to rivers, commuters struggled, and parts of the infrastructure showed signs of strain.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

An IMD red alert remains active for the next three hours, warning of intense to very intense rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds between 30‑40 kmph. Alongside, the BMC has urged citizens to stay vigilant and made its emergency control room number 1916 available for assistance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In South Mumbai, Byculla, Kings Circle, Mahalaxmi and Peddar Road saw early morning flooding. Kurla railway tracks were submerged, slowing down local train services. Vehicular traffic was snarled as water accumulated to knee‑deep levels in many areas.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

One of the hardest hit was the Andheri Subway, which was shut after about one to one‑and‑a‑half feet of water accumulated. Traffic was diverted via Gokhale Bridge. Eastern Express Highway also saw severe slowdowns around Sion and Kings Circle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

To add to the chaos, a monorail train got stuck near Wadala due to a technical glitch amid the downpour. All 17 passengers onboard were safely rescued by fire brigade officials. This marks the second such incident in about a month.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Local trains on Central and Harbour lines reported delays of 10‑15 minutes; Harbour line services saw cancellations early in the morning. As the rain persists, authorities have appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from waterlogged areas, and follow updates from IMD, BMC, and traffic departments.