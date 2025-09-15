 Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Red Alert As City Wakes To Dark Skies And Heavy Rainfall; Waterlogging & Traffic Raise Chaos In Suburbs-Check Out Visuals
Heavy rains lash Mumbai as IMD issues a red alert for the next 3 hours. Monorail stranded, Andheri subway shut, roads & railway tracks flooded in Byculla, Kings Circle and more locations in the city and surrounding suburbs.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Monday, September 15, 2025, 10:13 AM IST
Mumbai: The city woke up to dramatic scenes on Monday as severe rains triggered widespread waterlogging, transport disruptions and a red alert issued by the IMD across the city. Streets turned to rivers, commuters struggled, and parts of the infrastructure showed signs of strain.

An IMD red alert remains active for the next three hours, warning of intense to very intense rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds between 30‑40 kmph. Alongside, the BMC has urged citizens to stay vigilant and made its emergency control room number 1916 available for assistance.

In South Mumbai, Byculla, Kings Circle, Mahalaxmi and Peddar Road saw early morning flooding. Kurla railway tracks were submerged, slowing down local train services. Vehicular traffic was snarled as water accumulated to knee‑deep levels in many areas.

One of the hardest hit was the Andheri Subway, which was shut after about one to one‑and‑a‑half feet of water accumulated. Traffic was diverted via Gokhale Bridge. Eastern Express Highway also saw severe slowdowns around Sion and Kings Circle.

To add to the chaos, a monorail train got stuck near Wadala due to a technical glitch amid the downpour. All 17 passengers onboard were safely rescued by fire brigade officials. This marks the second such incident in about a month.

Local trains on Central and Harbour lines reported delays of 10‑15 minutes; Harbour line services saw cancellations early in the morning. As the rain persists, authorities have appealed to people to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from waterlogged areas, and follow updates from IMD, BMC, and traffic departments.

