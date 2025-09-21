 Mumbai PSI Durga Kharde Loses Temper, Flings Nameplate At Complainant Inside VP Road Police Station; Video
The controversy began when a woman approached the police station to file a cheating complaint. She alleged that the officers on duty refused to register her FIR. A young man accompanying her began recording the police’s response on his phone.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Mumbai PSI Durga Kharde Loses Temper, Flings Nameplate At Complainant Inside VP Road Police Station; Video | Facebook

A dramatic incident unfolded at Mumbai’s VP Road Police Station when PSI Durga Kharde allegedly lost her temper, and the video of her outburst has now gone viral on social media.

Complaint Turns Chaotic

The controversy began when a woman approached the police station to file a cheating complaint. She alleged that the officers on duty refused to register her FIR. A young man accompanying her began recording the police’s response on his phone.

This act reportedly enraged PSI Durga Kharde. In anger, she removed her nameplate from her uniform and flung it toward the complainant. Fortunately, it did not hit the woman, as it could have caused serious injury to her eye. A heated argument then broke out inside the police station.

Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The young man later uploaded the incident on Facebook, where the video quickly went viral. Complainant Yash Karande alleged that instead of taking action against those who defrauded him, the police repeatedly asked him to “sit respectfully.” The video has already been viewed over 6.5 lakh times.

Probe Initiated

Following the uproar, DCP Garg handed over the probe to ACP Dnyaneshwar Wagh of the Girgaon Division, who will begin investigating the matter from Monday.

