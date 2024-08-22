 Mumbai Rains: City To Receive Heavy Showers This Weekend, IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Raigad & Thane Get Orange Alert
RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Thursday, August 22, 2024, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Rains: City To Receive Heavy Showers Over Weekend, IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Raigad & Thane Get Orange Alert | Representative Image

Mumbai is expected to experience a respite from the ongoing dry spell with heavy rainfall forecasted for the weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city from Saturday to Monday, indicating the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

According to IMD Chief Scientist, Dr. Sunil Kamble, "The current weather pattern is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Mumbai, with an estimated 80-90 mm of rain expected on Saturday. The rain is likely to be triggered by a low-pressure area in the east-central Arabian Sea, which will move northwards towards Goa and North Konkan, bringing rain to the city."

The city has been grappling with sweltering conditions, with temperatures soaring above the normal level. On Wednesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7 degrees Celsius, a whopping 2.3 degrees higher than the average. The humidity has been particularly oppressive, with some areas experiencing a stifling 80% relative humidity.

The heavy rainfall is expected to bring relief to the city, which has been experiencing a dry spell since last week. The total stock in the seven lakes supplying daily water in Mumbai has risen to 94.69% of its total capacity, which is 13.7 lakh million liters.

The heavy rainfall is expected to subside by Saturday, only to make a comeback from Monday, August 26, as another low-pressure system takes shape. This development is expected to bring relief to the city, which has already received a significant amount of rainfall since the onset of monsoon in June.

Notably, Mumbai has recorded a total of 2,252 mm of rainfall till date, with August emerging as the second-highest rain-giving month in the city's history. As the city braces for the next spell of rain, residents can expect a welcome respite from the scorching heat and humidity that has been plaguing the city lately.

The rainfall data recorded on the 22nd of August, from 0830 IST to 1730 IST, showed significant precipitation across various districts of Maharashtra. Ratnagiri received 6.8 mm of rainfall, Pune recorded 6.3 mm, Satara had 1.2 mm, and Mahabaleshwar in Satara registered 1.4 mm. Nasik recorded 2.7 mm of rainfall, while Malegaon in Nasik saw 3.4 mm. Kolhapur received 0.2 mm, Sangli recorded 1.0 mm, and Ahmednagar had the highest rainfall at 7.6 mm.

