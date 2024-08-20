 Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Light Rains Today; AQI Remains In Satisfactory Category At 62
The temperature in Mumbai today is expected to range from a low of 28°C to a high of 33°C, with an average temperature around 30.9°C. Winds will blow from the northeast at a speed of about 3.7 km/h. The sun rose at 6:21 am and will set at 7:03 pm.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Tuesday, August 20, 2024, 09:28 AM IST
Mumbai: The city experienced partly cloudy skies with light showers and gentle breezes on Tuesday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these weather conditions will likely continue into the afternoon and evening, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers expected in the city and its suburbs later in the day.

Weather Forecast For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, temperatures are predicted to remain steady at 28°C on both Wednesday and Thursday, with the likelihood of one or two spells of rain or thundershowers continuing through the week. The minimum temperatures will stabilise between 26-28°C, while the maximum temperatures will fluctuate slightly between 31°C and 33°C, showing a gradual decrease as the week progresses.

Light Rain Showers Expected Throughout the Week

Mumbai can expect light rain showers accompanied by cloudy conditions for the rest of the week. After a prolonged period of heavy rainfall, the temperatures have been rising over the past few days, with maximum temperatures increasing by 4-5 degrees Celsius. However, the intensity of rainfall is expected to decrease gradually.

Air Quality Index (AQI) In Satisfactory Category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai is currently at 62, which is categorized as 'satisfactory' by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while those between 50 and 100 are classified as 'satisfactory.' Levels between 100 and 200 fall into the 'moderate' category, which may necessitate caution for vulnerable individuals.

