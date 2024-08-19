Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Light Rain Spells With Occasional Thundershowers, Says IMD

Mumbai Weather Update | FPJ

Mumbai: The city witnessed partly cloudy skies, mild breezes and light rain showers on Monday morning. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that these weather conditions will continue, with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers expected later in the day across the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

Monday began with a minimum temperature of 26°C, with the mercury expected to rise to a high of 34°C. Throughout the day, temperatures are anticipated to average around 33°C in both the city and its suburbs. North-northeasterly winds are expected to blow at a speed of 7.4 km/h. The sun rose at 6:21 am and will set at 7:04 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the minimum temperature is forecasted to rise slightly to 27°C on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a slight decrease to 26°C from Thursday to Saturday. For the week, minimum temperatures will range between 25-27°C, while maximum temperatures are likely to vary between 31-34°C.

Rainfall This Week

The city and its surrounding areas can expect light rainfall or occasional thundershowers throughout the week, as the monsoon activity has lessened in the region. While the rains over the past few weeks have been beneficial in boosting the city's water reserves, there has been a notable decrease in rainfall recently, causing temperatures to rise by approximately 3-4 degrees Celsius.

Air Quality Index (AQI) In Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles currently stands at 58, which falls under the 'satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are classified as 'good,' while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory.' Moderate caution is recommended for AQI levels between 100 and 200.