Mumbai Rains: Chaos Erupts At Mumbai Airport As Flights Delayed & Cancellations Amid Heavy Showers; 27 Flights Diverted

Mumbai Airport | Representational Image

Chaos erupted at Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) due to heavy downpours since last night, leading to delayed and cancelled flights and disrupting flight schedules.

Mumbai airport reported that 27 inbound flights were diverted to Hyderabad, Indore, and Ahmedabad due to inclement weather and poor visibility. “Priority is given to arrivals and delayed departures. Consequential changes are being made to accommodate the diverted flights. Runway operations were suspended at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from 2:22 am to 3:40 am due to heavy rainfall and lowered visibility,” said an MIAL spokesperson.

Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, and Vistara took to X (formerly Twitter) to inform passengers about the likely delays in flights due to the rains in Mumbai and urged passengers to check the flight status before leaving for the airport.

Heavy Rains Hit Mumbai & Its Suburbs

Heavy rain in Mumbai on Sunday caused major disruptions, including waterlogging, long traffic jams and interruptions to local train services on Monday morning. The downpours, which began with heavy overnight showers, are expected to continue throughout the week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai throughout the day on July 8.

The local weather department reported persistent heavy rain in Mumbai's suburbs early Monday, leading to waterlogging in multiple areas. The IMD has also predicted heavy rain across Maharashtra over the next three to four days.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) updated via social media that Mumbai had recorded over 300 mm of rainfall at various locations within a six-hour period from 1 am to 7 am. The heavy rains caused waterlogging in some low-lying areas, which disrupted suburban train services.