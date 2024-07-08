Mumbai Rains: Maharashtra Minister Anil Patil, MLC Amol Mitkari Walk On Tracks Due To Heavy Waterlogging; Video Viral

Video: Maharashtra Minister Anil Patil, MLC Amol Mitkari Walk On Tracks Due To Heavy Waterlogging Amid Rains |

Mumbai: Heavy rains in the city over the last few hours have severely disrupted the city's railway services, which are crucial to daily commuting. Water accumulation at various points on the Central Railway line since Monday morning has caused the schedule of Mumbai local trains to collapse.

The disruptions have also affected long-distance trains, blocking many express trains entering the city. This has impacted not only regular passengers but also MLAs and ministers. State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Minister Anil Patil and MLA Amol Mitkari had to walk on the railway track near Sion station as their express train got stuck due to waterlogging.

Video Shows Amol Mitkari and Anil Patil Walking On Tracks

A recent video showed Amol Mitkari and Anil Patil discussing their predicament. Mitkari mentioned that about eight to ten MLAs were stranded in the same express train and noted the widespread disruption caused by the rain. He expressed hope for the quick resumption of railway services.

Mumbai: With their train stuck due to heavy outpour, state relief and rehabilitation minister Anil Patil, MLC Amol Mitkari take to railway tracks to walk out. #MumbaiRain pic.twitter.com/6jyOx5ABkK — Tejas Joshi (@tej_as_f) July 8, 2024

Mitkari and Patil reportedly later took shelter at the Kurla East Nehrunagar police post but could not proceed to Mumbai immediately due to severe traffic congestion caused by the rain. Their delayed journey has drawn attention as it coincides with the final week of the state legislative session.

Assembly Proceedings Likely To Be Affected Due To Heavy Rains

The heavy rains have also trapped several MLAs travelling to Mumbai by the Mahalakshmi Express, which got stuck near Ambernath station on the Central Railway due to waterlogged tracks. This situation is likely to affect the proceedings of the legislature.

If MLAs and ministers cannot reach the assembly due to the heavy rain, the session's work may be temporarily suspended. The Speaker of the Vidhan Sabha is expected to review the situation and make a decision based on the prevailing conditions.

Additionally, a meeting about potholes on the Nashik-Mumbai highway, scheduled for today, has been cancelled. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had organised this meeting, inviting all prominent leaders from Nashik district. However, due to the heavy rains preventing many leaders from reaching the venue, the meeting has been called off.

The ongoing heavy rains in Mumbai have caused major disruptions, impacting daily life and crucial legislative activities. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and working to restore normalcy, but the persistent downpour continues to pose challenges.