Mumbai: Railways to conduct mega block on Central, Harbour, Western line; train services to remain affected today

Trains that will be affected:

Central Line:

Down (Dn) fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus from 9.53 am to 2.42 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at all stations between Sion and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule. Dn Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line from Mulund.

All Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.46 am to 3.18 pm will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All slow services arriving and leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

Harbour Line:

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 2.44 pm and Up Harbour line services leaving Bandra/Goregaon from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

Western Line:

All Up and Dn slow line trains will be worked o­n fast lines between Goregaon and Borivali.

Due to block, some UP and DN suburban trains will remain cancelled.During block period no trains will be dealt from platform No. 1,2,3 and 4 at Borivali station.