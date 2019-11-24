Mumbai: Railways to conduct mega block on Central, Harbour, Western line; train services to remain affected today

Mumbaikars brace yourself as local train services will remain affected as the railways are expected to conduct mega block and jumbo block on Sunday.
According to India.com, the Central Railway will carry out a mega block on the main and harbour lines, a jumbo block will be condcted between Borivali and Goregaon by the Western Railway from 10:35 am to 15:35 pm.
The railways said in a statement, “Due to this block, suburban trains are likely to be more crowded than usual. Passengers are requested not to take any risks while travelling. They are also requested to avoid travelling on foot board, roof top of locals and not to board extremely over crowded trains. These maintenance mega block/jumbo block are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.”
Trains that will be affected:
Central Line:
Down (Dn) fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus from 9.53 am to 2.42 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at all stations between Sion and Mulund stations and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule. Dn Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line from Mulund.
All Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.46 am to 3.18 pm will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
All slow services arriving and leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Mumbai between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Harbour Line:
Dn Harbour line services to Vashi / Belapur /Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.23 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.56 am to 4.16 pm will remain suspended.
Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 2.44 pm and Up Harbour line services leaving Bandra/Goregaon from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.
However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.
Western Line:
All Up and Dn slow line trains will be worked on fast lines between Goregaon and Borivali.
Due to block, some UP and DN suburban trains will remain cancelled.During block period no trains will be dealt from platform No. 1,2,3 and 4 at Borivali station.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)