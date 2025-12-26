 Mumbai Air Quality Deteriorates: Doctors Warn Of Health Risks Amid Winter Smog
Mumbai’s air quality has worsened this winter, with the AQI hitting 125, classified as “moderate” but potentially harmful for vulnerable groups. Doctors warn of increased respiratory issues, particularly among children, elderly, and those with lung or heart conditions. Pollution is driven by traffic, construction dust, industrial emissions, and winter weather.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 04:53 PM IST
Palghar, Maharashtra: With the onset of winter, Mumbai’s air quality has deteriorated steadily, prompting doctors to issue health advisories as the city’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) touched 125 over the past eight days. While classified as “moderate,” experts warn that prolonged exposure can affect even healthy individuals.

Pollution Factors Exacerbate Winter Smog

Medical experts attribute the seasonal rise in pollution to increased vehicular emissions, dust from ongoing construction, industrial pollution, waste burning, and winter weather patterns. Lower temperatures and reduced wind movement cause pollutants to remain trapped near the ground, leading to smog, especially during early mornings and late evenings.

Doctors Advise Caution for Vulnerable Groups

Dr. Sanggita Checker, Pulmonologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, said, “Pollutants tend to stay suspended near the ground during winter, leading to a rise in cases of breathlessness, persistent cough, wheezing, and aggravated asthma. Elderly individuals, children, and patients with lung or heart conditions are particularly vulnerable.” She advised residents to avoid early morning outdoor activities, wear masks, and seek medical help for respiratory discomfort.

Precautionary Measures Recommended

Dr. Parthiv Shah, Consultant Chest Physician at Apex Group of Hospitals, Mumbai, stressed, “An AQI above 100 should not be ignored. High-risk individuals should avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure. Simple precautions like wearing a mask can significantly reduce health risks.” Residents are encouraged to monitor daily AQI updates, limit outdoor activities during peak pollution hours, stay hydrated, and seek medical attention if symptoms persist.

Infrastructure and Traffic Contribute to Pollution

Mumbai’s rising pollution levels are driven by large infrastructure projects, dense traffic, and exhaust emissions. Authorities urge citizens to avoid waste burning, reduce private vehicle use, and adopt collective measures to curb pollution and protect public health.

