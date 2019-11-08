Western Railways deploys 'Yamaraj' to teach local train commuters about dangers of crossing tracks

With several people risking their lives by crossing railway tracks despite strict rules and fines in place, the Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday launched an awareness drive warning people of the danger.

The Western Railway authorities deployed an RPF jawan dressed in an attire of Yamraj to drive the attention of the commuters to the issue. It was carried out at the busy Mumbai local platforms of Malad and Andheri, where people frequently jump onto tracks to cross over to another platform and save a few minutes.