Western Railways deploys 'Yamaraj' to teach local train commuters about dangers of crossing tracks

With several people risking their lives by crossing railway tracks despite strict rules and fines in place, the Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday launched an awareness drive warning people of the danger.
The Western Railway authorities deployed an RPF jawan dressed in an attire of Yamraj to drive the attention of the commuters to the issue. It was carried out at the busy Mumbai local platforms of Malad and Andheri, where people frequently jump onto tracks to cross over to another platform and save a few minutes.
“This Yamraj keeps an eye on people and saves lives,” read the caption of the tweet shared by the official Twitter handle of Western Railway.
Along with the post were pictures of a man dressed as Yamraj standing on the railway platform. According to the post, this move is a part of a campaign to encourage people to use the overbridge and subway.
Even Railway Ministry tweeted saying, "Do not cross the track in an unauthorised manner, it can be fatal." "If you cross the track in an unauthorized way, then Yamraj will be standing in front of you," Railway Ministry added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)