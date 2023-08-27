Mumbai Railway Police Find Lost Bag Containing Gold Worth ₹1.2 Lakh Within Minutes After Commuter's Complaint

FPJ

If someone forgets their bag or important things on the Mumbai local, it can be difficult to recover them. However, a woman commuter had her bag promptly returned within minutes by the Railway Police. She had forgotten her bag containing gold worth Rs 1.2 lakh and important documents, which the police recovered in just four minutes.

Kiran Rane (40), a Jogeshwari resident, was travelling on Churchgate-Borivali local on a Saturday. She deboarded the train at Prabhadevi station at 12 pm. After getting down, she remembered leaving her bag on the local train. The bag held valuable gold and essential documents. She quickly dialed the 1512 helpline number, which immediately informed the Bandra railway station control room about the incident. The exact compartment was communicated to constable Siddharth More, who swiftly entered the train compartment and received the bag.

At 12.10 pm, More received a call, and within about three minutes, the local train was identified to be near Mahim station. More informed senior police inspector HT Kumbhar and he went with a female home guard on the platform. They accessed the middle ladies' compartment and located the black bag. The contents of the bag included a 10 gram coin and two gold pieces, and a gold chip worth Rs 1.20 lakh.

Rane, employed at a jewellery shop, expressed her relief saying, "I received my bag within a few minutes. I alighted at Prabhadevi and I received my bag at Bandra. Immediately after contacting the helpline number, I boarded a new local train towards Borivali. Upon reaching Bandra, I received a call from the police informing me that my bag had been recovered. The prompt response from constable Siddharth More and the female home guard ensured the retrieval of my gold and important documents. I am deeply thankful to the police for recovering my bag."

Senior police inspector Kumbhar said, "The railway police is always alert regarding women security matters on every railway station. Constable Siddharth More showed promptness and did this work. He attended the local train on time and returned to the woman with all the gold and documents honestly."

What is R track ?

The 'R track application' has been uploaded to the mobile devices of all Railway police employees. This application aids in tracking the duty status of police personnel at various railway stations. The control room receives real time updates through this app, facilitating timely assistance to commuters in need.

