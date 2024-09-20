 Mumbai: Quick Thinking By Nirbhaya Squad Helps Woman Deliver Baby In Emergency Roadside Birth Near Char Null Junction
Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar praised the Nirbhaya Squad for their swift and decisive actions, commending their presence of mind and dedication to their duty in handling such a critical situation.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Friday, September 20, 2024, 10:06 PM IST
The squad successfully help the woman in labour | CP Mumbai

Mumbai: Dongri police station’s Nirbhaya Squad, while patrolling near Char Null Junction, came across a 45-year-old woman in labour, bleeding and crying for help on the roadside. Responding immediately, the squad quickly gathered nearby banners to provide her with privacy.

Realizing there was no time to transport her to a hospital, the team, along with the help of another woman at the scene, delivered the baby boy on the spot, ensuring both mother and child were safe.

After the successful roadside delivery, the mother and newborn were rushed to JJ Hospital in the police patrolling van, where they received the necessary medical care. Both were reported to be in good health following the treatment.

