Mumbai: Nirbhaya Squad Rescues Minor Girl Who Attempted Suicide In Khar

The Khar police station's Nirbhaya Squad rescued a minor girl who had inflicted blade cuts on her hand on June 3. Police received a call from Vandermal Dharmshala informing that a girl had cut her right hand 7-8 times with a blade and is lying unconscious.

The timely rescue

The squad arrived at the spot and constable Nikita Mhatre, 36, carried the girl in her arms and sprinted over 100 meters to reach the Nirbhaya van, which transported the injured girl to Bhabha Hospital. Authorities are currently conducting further inquiries into the matter. Sources said that a dispute between the girl and her brother regarding a mobile phone is likely to be the cause of the incident.

Mental Health Helplines | File