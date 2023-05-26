 Unable to accept failure in board, two minors attempt suicide; one dead, another critical in Agar
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 02:55 AM IST
article-image
Unsplash (Representational Pic)

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): Upset over their board exam results, two minors consumed poison in Agar-Malwa. While one of them, a class X student died during course of treatment at a hospital, the second minor, a student of class XII, is battling for life.

The incident was reported from Nalkheda village of Agar Malwa district and the deceased was identified as Swati Sharma, 15.

Agar Hospital police outpost in-charge RL Panwar said that the deceased hailed from Bhensoda village and consumed poison immediately after she came to know her result. Her family members immediately took her to government hospital in Agar, but it was too late as she died during the course of treatment. Doctors handed over the body to kin after post-mortem.

In another incident, 17-year-old class 12 girl student from Maldon tehsil of Ujjain district consumed poison.

Student's maternal uncle Radheshyam Malviya said that the class 12th result was declared on Thursday. The girl saw her result on mobile. After finding out that she had flunked, she consumed Celphos tablet.

She was admitted to a private hospital in Agar in critical condition. Dr Ritesh Chauhan said that the condition of the girl was serious.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Madhya Pradesh: 50.29% students of Indore division clear XII
