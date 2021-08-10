Mumbai: QR code-based passes to be issued for fully vaccinated citizens at 65 railway stations, says Mayor Kishori Pednekar

Arrangements will be made at 65 railway stations in Mumbai, where quick response or QR code-based passes will be issued to people who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and wish to travel in suburban local trains, city mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had announced that fully vaccinated citizens can travel in local trains from August 15, but a gap of 14 days from the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine is necessary to avail the facility.

Speaking to reporters here, the mayor said, "Citizens should not indulge in altercations, as long queues are likely at ticket counters. People should cooperate and follow the COVID-19 norms." Pednekar further said that arrangements are being made to issue QR code-based passes to passengers at 65 railway stations that come under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) jurisdiction.

The state government had restricted local train travel to government employees and people employed in essential service staffers, since April 2021, to control the COVID-19 spread during the second wave.

When asked about Ganeshotsav Kruti Samiti's demand of permitting fully-vaccinated citizens to participate in Ganpati immersion processions, the mayor said the chief minister will take a decision in the matter after consulting the COVID-19 task force.

The mayor also warned hotel and restaurant owners of strict action if COVID-19 rules are not strictly followed.

"Even if hotels and restaurants are allowed to function till 10 pm, the rules must be strictly followed. If the rules are not followed, the owners may land in trouble," she said.

The state government has appealed to the Centre to increase the supply of vaccines, and the authorities are also focusing on ways to increase vaccination through CSR funds.