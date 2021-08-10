Palghar: Man drowns as boat in which he was partying capsizes in Naringi creek

Mumbai

The incident took place on Sunday when the victim, Sashikant Govind Gurav, was celebrating the birthday of one of his friends along with 10 to 12 others in a boat.

A 54-year-old man drowned after a boat in which he was partying with some friends capsized in a creek in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday when the victim, Sashikant Govind Gurav, was celebrating the birthday of one of his friends along with 10 to 12 others in a boat in the Naringi creek, a police official said.

Their boat capsized during the celebration, he said, adding that the victim did not know to swim and got swept away in the waters.

He was later pulled out and taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the official said.

The police have registered a case of accidental death, he added.

