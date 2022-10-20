e-Paper Get App
The shopkeepers complained that banners were displayed at the ration shops but the kit has not been supplied to the shops.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 20, 2022, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Promised Diwali kit hasn't reached us yet, allege ration cardholders | Representative pic
Mumbai: The State Food and Civil Supplies Department has come under fire as the food kits have not reached all eligible ration cardholders ahead of Diwali.

On Wednesday, former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited a few ration shops and made videos, and circulated them.

article-image

In a video, a shopkeeper was saying that after watching the advertisement people started coming to the ration shops but they have not received any kit from the government. Some of them said that they have paid the advance amount but they have no idea when the kit will be provided.

Pednekar said, "We have been receiving complaints from the people for the last two days. Altercations have occurred at ration shops. So I visited the shops and I came to know that the government has told suppliers not to distribute kits without a photograph of CM and DCM. Therefore kits are stuck in between."

Objecting to the usage of palm oil, Pedenkar said, "Who celebrates Diwali on palm oil? People use Dalda or Ghee."

article-image

