Diwali 2022: Home decor tips to light up your festive nights | First Cry

Diwali, the festival of lights is an effervescent time. With cheerfulness and popping vibes all in the air, bringing the vibrant energy into your home with decorations seems very alluring. So here are certain ideas you could get onto to make your home project festive ambience and celebrate the event in style!

Laxmi puja is a ritual performed during Diwali. Decorating puja room with flowers, lights, and other decor items with religious wall paintings of Lord could enhance the peace and harmony you want this Diwali.

Bringing a theme into your home space such as following a color theme and putting curtains, table cloth, decorative pieces of the same or contrasting colour as the wall of your room will do great. You could also have showpieces according to the aura you want to go for.

Antique wall clocks, wall paintings, lamps, and wallpaper for your walls will give your living room, dining room, or bedroom a traditional yet contemporary appearance. Eco-friendly and hand made products are also becoming popular to décor the home this Diwali to mark a new beginning for sustainable and environment-friendly practices

Putting on lights such as fairy lights, lanterns of different shapes and sizes, and lighting diyas seems an easy and attractive option. It will illuminate your home's interior and outside.

Rangoli has kind of become a quintessential part of Diwali decor. Adorning the entrance with a bright coloured rangoli with an attractive pattern or using ready-made rangoli stickers and fixings just elevates the Diwali feel that you are looking for.

Flowers being beautiful also have their signature aroma, uplifting the place energy. Flower grasslands just do the thing. Decorating your home space with flowers and, also making rangoli with flowers brings certain kind of freshness making it appropriate for the festival.

There is something about adding different varieties of candles including floating candles and scented candles of your choice. It could create just the vibe you are going after.

Chandeliers completely alter the look of your home. Placing a designer chandelier in the middle of your living room or dining area, where a majority of people can view it, gives a grand or royal look to your space. Experimenting with the chandelier by embellishing it with flower garlands or vibrant ribbons, in addition to lighting it up brings radiance.

The article has been curated by Sapna Aggarwal, Creative Director, ANSA Architecture & Interiors.