Mumbai: Prisoners To Get Remission For Taking Part In Musical Competitions

The Prisons Department will give special remission to prisoners for taking part in a devotional music competition in jails.

The prisoners selected for the grand finale will get 60-day remission, while others who participated will get 30-day remission, officials said on Wednesday.

Bhajans and Abhangas

“In order to achieve the objective of Maharashtra Prison Department’s motto of ‘Reformation and Rehabilitation’, the Sharad Sports and Cultural Institute Pune and Maharashtra Prison Department organized a state-level abhang and bhajan competition for jail inmates under the guidance of Dr Jalinder Supekar, special inspector general of police,” an official said. The grand finale of the competition was held on June 13. All participating teams performed bhajans and abhangs in a very devotional atmosphere and with great enthusiasm, officials said.

Positive attitude in public minds

As the competition received wide publicity through various media, a positive attitude was formed in the public mind about the various activities being implemented by the Prisons Department regarding the reformation and rehabilitation of prisoners.

“Total 29 teams containing 10 members each participated in the competition. Six of the 29 teams reached the grand finale. They will be given 60-day remission and the remaining teams will get 30-day remission,” the official said.

“Getting remission will create a positive mindset among the prisoners. It will help them to leave the prison early and get rehabilitated in society,” the official added.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Legal Aid Camp Held In Prison