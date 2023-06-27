 Madhya Pradesh: Legal Aid Camp Held In Prison
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Legal Aid Camp Held In Prison

Madhya Pradesh: Legal Aid Camp Held In Prison

The district Legal Services Authority will appoint lawyer for the prisoners, Singh said.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 02:55 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Lalitpur (UP): A lawyers’ panel has recently held a legal literacy camp in the district jail. According to a member of the panel Pushpendra Singh, the advocates told the prisoners that if they needed, they would be provided with a lawyer free of cost.

The district Legal Services Authority will appoint lawyer for the prisoners, Singh said. At the camp, seven prisoners gave an application seeking lawyers, Singh said, adding that they would soon be provided with lawyers.

Lawyers Sher Singh Yadav, Swatantra Vyas and Manvendra Singh sought information about cases from a few prisoners. Jailor Lal Ratnakar Singh was also present at the camp.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: AAP Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Hurt In Road Accident, Dies In Hospital

Madhya Pradesh: Youth Hurt In Road Accident, Dies In Hospital

Congress spreads cobweb of lies before polls: BJP MLA

Congress spreads cobweb of lies before polls: BJP MLA

Madhya Pradesh: Super-Facility Hospital Doctors To Be Provided With Houses On Campus

Madhya Pradesh: Super-Facility Hospital Doctors To Be Provided With Houses On Campus

Madhya Pradesh: Legal Aid Camp Held In Prison

Madhya Pradesh: Legal Aid Camp Held In Prison

Madhya Pradesh: Safai Worker’s House Burnt, Palika Team Provides Help

Madhya Pradesh: Safai Worker’s House Burnt, Palika Team Provides Help