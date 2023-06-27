Madhya Pradesh: Legal Aid Camp Held In Prison

Representative Image

Lalitpur (UP): A lawyers’ panel has recently held a legal literacy camp in the district jail. According to a member of the panel Pushpendra Singh, the advocates told the prisoners that if they needed, they would be provided with a lawyer free of cost.

The district Legal Services Authority will appoint lawyer for the prisoners, Singh said. At the camp, seven prisoners gave an application seeking lawyers, Singh said, adding that they would soon be provided with lawyers.

Lawyers Sher Singh Yadav, Swatantra Vyas and Manvendra Singh sought information about cases from a few prisoners. Jailor Lal Ratnakar Singh was also present at the camp.

