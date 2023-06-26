 Madhya Pradesh: AAP Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike
Madhya Pradesh: AAP Launches Indefinite Hunger Strike

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers launched an indefinite hunger strike against poor health facilities provided by the health department in Sardarpur tehsil.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 08:55 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers launched an indefinite hunger strike against poor health facilities provided by the health department in Sardarpur tehsil. AAP has already handed over a memorandum on June 14 on this matter to the SDM addressing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. 

They also warned the administration to improve health facilities as soon as they can, or else they would launch a hunger strike on the mentioned day, as they did - AAP workers Rakesh Solanki and Gaurav Kamediya said.

Through the memorandum, they demanded to increase the workforce of doctors in OPD. They also sought Sonography facilities so that pregnant women don't face trouble while travelling to another city for tests.

The workers alleged that though Sardarpur has community health centre, it does not have the required services. They further said that even for blood tests, patients are asked to bring blood storage container from outside. Hence, they have sought permanent solutions to it. Till that time, they would be on a hunger strike. 

On the contrary, CBMO Bramharaj Koshal denied all allegations and termed them baseless. He said the hospital has enough manpower. He admitted to the shortage of medicine which has already been resolved. 

