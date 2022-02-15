Mumbai: Presence of Omicron variant in most COVID-19 deaths this year

Out of the 23 people who succumbed to the deadly SARSCoV-2 this year, 21 were detected with the Omicron variant, while the other two were infected with other subtypes in the ninth genome sequencing report of the BMC on Monday. The batch comprised a total of 282 samples which were sent to the Next Generation Genome Sequencing Lab at Kasturba Hospital.

The report also revealed that the Omicron variant continues to rule over the Mumbaikars after 95 per cent of the samples were sent for genome sequencing to the laboratory at Kasturba Hospital.

“All the patients were senior citizens and had comorbidities following which their samples were sent for genome sequencing which showed they had Omicron variant due to which 21 people succumbed to Covid-19.

Moreover, 22 people died within seven days of the onset of symptoms and one within seven days. However, 15 of 23 were unvaccinated,” said BMC additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.

Of the total samples, 190 were detected with the Omicron variant, while the rest of the samples were detected with Delta and its subtypes. “This report clearly shows that Delta has been completely overtaken by Omicron and it is fatally affecting senior citizens,” he said. Senior health officials have urged citizens stating that since the threat of covid virus has not yet been averted, citizens should not be negligent and maintain covid prevention behaviour.

