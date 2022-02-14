Maharashtra logs 1,966 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths, 11,408 recoveries today; 8 Omicron cases reported

Maharashtra on Monday, February 14, recorded 1,966 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 36,447. Besides, 12 COVID-19 related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,43,416.

11,408 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 76,61,077. The recovery rate in the state is 97.66%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%.

Currently, 3,48,408 people are in-home quarantine and 815 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 345 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 306 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 541 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 93 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 97 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 78 fresh cases.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 218 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 288 fresh cases.

Besides, 8 patients with Omicron infection have been reported in the state on Monday. All these patients have been reported by the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 08:35 PM IST