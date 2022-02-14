COVID-19: Maharashtra cumulative vaccination tally crosses 15.21 crore

Mumbai: In the ongoing vaccination drive, Maharashtra on February 13, has vaccinated 25,659 in 2,608 sessions.

According to data released by the government, as of 7 am on February 14, has inoculated 15,21,63,875 people.

As per the state government data, 4,84,95,629 individuals aged between 18 and 44 years received their first vaccine dose and 3,47,40,472 received their second dose since the inoculation drive for this age group began on May 1.

Similarly, 1,32,61,833 individuals above 60 years have received the first vaccine dose while 1,04,17,834 received their second dose. 7,63,694 of them received their precaution dose.

Meanwhile, 34,23,696 individuals aged between 15-18 years have received the first vaccine dose, while 8,11,474 have received their second.

So far, 12,94,979 health care workers have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, while 11,83,239 of them have got their second dose. 2,73,371 health care workers have received their precaution dose so far.

Similarly, 21,49,091 front line workers in the state have till now received their first vaccine dose and of them, 19,85,246 got their second dose. 2,73,894 front line workers have received their precaution dose so far.

#Covid_19 vaccination on February 13 in Maharashtra

25659 in 2608 sessions

Cumulative 152163875

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/yYaTpjHVDk — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) February 14, 2022

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 3,502 new coronavirus positive cases, over 850 less than the day ago, which took the state's infection count to 78,42,949, while 17 deaths pushed the toll to 1,43,404, the health department said.

On Saturday, the state had logged 4,359 cases - over a thousand less than the previous day - and also reported 32 pandemic-related deaths.

At present, there are 45,905 active cases in Maharashtra.

A total of 9,815 patients were discharged during the day, which raised the overall recovery figure in the state to 76,49,669, it said in a statement, adding that the recovery rate is 97.54 per cent.

With 1,34,634 people being tested on Sunday, the cumulative test count reached 7,64,37,416, the department said.

The state also reported 218 Omicron variant cases, of which 172 were in Mumbai, 30 in Pune city, 12 in Gadchiroli and 14 in Pune rural.

Till date, a total of 3,986 patients were found infected with the Omicron variant. Out of them, 3,334 have been discharged after testing negative for the infection.

Mumbai city saw 288 new cases and one death, which took its caseload to 10,53,132 and toll to 16,683.

Mumbai division, which comprises the megalopolis and its satellite townships, reported 587 new cases and four deaths. Its case count has now reached 22,24,639 and 36,817.

Nashik division reported 571 new cases, Pune division 932 cases, Kolhapur division 173 cases, Aurangabad division 88 cases, Latur division 148 cases, Akola division 438 cases and Nagpur division 565 cases, the department said.

The coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,42,949, death toll 1,43,404, recoveries 76,49,669, active cases 45,905, total tests 7,64,37,416.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 10:30 AM IST