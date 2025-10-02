Mumbai: 22-Yr-Old Housekeeping Staff Takes Objectionable Photos Of Female Employee Inside Washroom Of Mahim IT Firm; Arrested

Housekeeping staff arrested for secretly photographing female employee at Mahim IT company | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old housekeeping staffer has been arrested by the Mahim police for allegedly taking objectionable photos of a female employee inside a common washroom at a private IT company in Mahim. The accused, identified as Abhishek Sunil Sharma, has been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act.

Details of the Incident

According to police officials, the 24-year-old victim, a web developer by profession, resides in a posh apartment in Thane and works at a private IT firm in Mahim. On the morning of September 30, at around 10:30 am, she arrived at her workplace as usual. Sometime later, she went to use the company’s common washroom, where she heard the sound of a mobile phone camera clicking.

Sensing something was wrong, she immediately came out and raised an alarm. As she exited, she spotted Abhishek Sharma, the company’s cleaning staff, fleeing from the scene.

She informed the security personnel, who confirmed seeing Sharma run away as well. The woman later narrated the incident to a female colleague, following which Sharma was confronted by staff.

Confession and Evidence

Upon questioning, Sharma confessed to secretly clicking photos of women entering the washroom using his mobile phone. When his phone was checked by a company staff member, deleted images of the complainant in a compromising state were recovered from the device’s deleted files.

FIR and Investigation

The woman promptly approached Mahim Police, who registered an FIR against Sharma under Sections 77, 78, and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita along with Section 66(E) of the IT Act, which pertains to violation of privacy and capturing or publishing private images without consent.

During interrogation, police found that Sharma is a resident of Shetty Compound, T.H. Kataria Road, Mahim. Police seized his mobile phone and two SIM cards. The confiscated phone has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to recover deleted data and photos.

Judicial Custody

Police have confirmed that efforts are ongoing to retrieve all deleted content from the device. Following his arrest, Sharma was produced before the Bandra local court on Wednesday afternoon, where he was remanded to judicial custody.

