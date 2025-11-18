Sassoon Dock Row: Evicted Fish Traders Clash With MbPA Over Godown Cleaning, File Police Complaint

Sasson Dock fish traders create ruckus | FPJ Photos

The fish traders who were evicted from Sassoon Dock on Thursday, November 13, over an unpaid rent amounting to 120 crores, created a ruckus on Monday when the contractor appointed by Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) sent labourers to clean the godowns. The godown No 1773 (around 2720 sq mt premises), which housed around 36 fish traders, was locked and taken in possession by MbPA after evicting the traders. However, the fish traders alleged that the labourers entered illegally and lodged a complaint at Colaba police station. However, the MbPA has refused all the allegations.

Traders Allege Illegal Entry; Police Complaint Filed

Krishna Pawale, president of Sassoon Dock Fish Traders Association said, “The MbPA, along with its labour contractor, illegally entered the already-evicted Godown No. 1773 with 10 labourers, out of whom 4–5 appeared to be minors below 18 years of age. Upon witnessing this serious violation, the Colaba Police were informed. All the labourers, along with the MbPA officers present, were taken to the police station for inquiry.”

MbPA Refutes Claims, Says Cleaning Was Necessary

“The fish traders were evicted following the Supreme Court order. There is no question of illegal entry, as after the eviction, the godown is in our possession. The MbPA owns the property. It is of utmost necessity to clean the fish godown as the smell will be unbearable, for which the labourers were sent. But the traders called the police, made several allegations and also threatened our staff,” a senior MbPA officer said, speaking with the FPJ.

“MbPA officials and labourers went to Colaba police station and will cooperate in the inquiry. The police will find out if the labourers were underage,” the officer added, refusing all allegations made by Pawale.

Meanwhile, the business at the 150-year-old Sassoon Dock, from where the fresh seafood supply chain for Mumbai and Maharashtra begins every morning. The MbPA will be reallocating the evicted godown by floating tenders, expected to be floated within six months at the government ready-reckoner rate of Rs 55 per sq ft.

Eviction Battle Stems From Long-Standing Rent Dispute

The fish traders' association has been claiming that the MbPA asked for the rent of Rs 100 to 150 per sq ft against Rs 4. The dispute went on for decades, including the legal fight where the apex court passed judgment to clear the fish traders who had failed to clear the huge dues, committed multiple violations, including unauthorised constructions, unauthorised & illegal change of use and subletting.

Kawale continue to claim that the fishermen community cannot afford the ready reckoner rate implemented by MbPA. The association has threatened to go on a protest next week against the eviction action.