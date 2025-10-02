 Mumbai Real Estate Fraud: 69-Year-Old Retired Man Duped Of ₹9.8 Lakh In MHADA Flat Scam, Case Registered At Tardeo Police Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Real Estate Fraud: 69-Year-Old Retired Man Duped Of ₹9.8 Lakh In MHADA Flat Scam, Case Registered At Tardeo Police Station

Mumbai Real Estate Fraud: 69-Year-Old Retired Man Duped Of ₹9.8 Lakh In MHADA Flat Scam, Case Registered At Tardeo Police Station

A 69-year-old retired man has lodged a complaint with Tardeo Police alleging he was duped of nearly ₹9.8 lakh by three individuals who promised to secure him a MHADA flat.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, October 02, 2025, 08:06 PM IST
article-image
Retired man alleges ₹9.8 lakh fraud over promised MHADA flat in Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai: A 69-year-old retired man has lodged a complaint with Tardeo Police alleging he was duped of nearly ₹9.8 lakh by three individuals who promised to secure him a MHADA flat.

Details of the Alleged Fraud

According to the FIR, the complainant, Vitthal Maruti Shinde, a resident of Virar, alleged that the accused – Rutuja alias Suvarna Modak of Sewree, Vineet Pawar of Parel, and Rajesh Tiwari of Sewree– conspired together and took a total of ₹13.10 lakh from him between 2021 and 2022 under the pretext of arranging a MHADA house in Mumbai.

Partial Refund and Ongoing Investigation

FPJ Shorts
Bareilly Violence: Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed Amid Security Concerns - VIDEO
Bareilly Violence: Internet Suspended, Drones Deployed Amid Security Concerns - VIDEO
Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit Investment Scam
Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit Investment Scam
Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion
Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion
Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti Govt | VIDEO
Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti Govt | VIDEO

However, after failing to deliver on their promise, the accused allegedly returned only ₹3.30 lakh to Shinde to prevent him from initiating legal action. The remaining ₹9.80 lakh was never refunded.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai Video: Fire Breaks Out At Timber Shop In Kamathipura While Bursting Crackers; No Injuries...
article-image

Police said preliminary investigations suggest the same accused have similarly cheated other victims by offering MHADA flats in Mumbai. Based on the complaint, a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy has been registered at Tardeo Police Station. Further probe is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit...

Thane Sessions Court Grants Anticipatory Bail To Couple Accused In ₹3.79-Crore Dry-Fruit...

Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion

Dussehra 2025: Massive Security Deployment In Navi Mumbai For Durga Idol Immersion

Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti...

Shiv Sena UBT Dussehra Rally Ignites Headless Ravan Idol With 'Bindok' Message Criticising Mahayuti...

Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Detain 9 Foreign Women Over Expired Visas At Marol Hotel

Mumbai Crime: Powai Police Detain 9 Foreign Women Over Expired Visas At Marol Hotel

Mumbai Real Estate Fraud: 69-Year-Old Retired Man Duped Of ₹9.8 Lakh In MHADA Flat Scam, Case...

Mumbai Real Estate Fraud: 69-Year-Old Retired Man Duped Of ₹9.8 Lakh In MHADA Flat Scam, Case...