Mumbai Real Estate Fraud: 69-Year-Old Retired Man Duped Of ₹9.8 Lakh In MHADA Flat Scam, Case Registered At Tardeo Police Station

Mumbai: A 69-year-old retired man has lodged a complaint with Tardeo Police alleging he was duped of nearly ₹9.8 lakh by three individuals who promised to secure him a MHADA flat.

Details of the Alleged Fraud

According to the FIR, the complainant, Vitthal Maruti Shinde, a resident of Virar, alleged that the accused – Rutuja alias Suvarna Modak of Sewree, Vineet Pawar of Parel, and Rajesh Tiwari of Sewree– conspired together and took a total of ₹13.10 lakh from him between 2021 and 2022 under the pretext of arranging a MHADA house in Mumbai.

Partial Refund and Ongoing Investigation

However, after failing to deliver on their promise, the accused allegedly returned only ₹3.30 lakh to Shinde to prevent him from initiating legal action. The remaining ₹9.80 lakh was never refunded.

Police said preliminary investigations suggest the same accused have similarly cheated other victims by offering MHADA flats in Mumbai. Based on the complaint, a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy has been registered at Tardeo Police Station. Further probe is underway.

