Maharashtra News: Fishermen Protest Public Hearing For Murbe Port In Palghar | File Photo

Mumbai: The fishing community has demanded the cancellation or postponement of the public hearing on the Murbe multi-cargo port project in Palghar district on October 6 till a 'complete and transparent' Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is prepared.

The Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti said that the project is being promoted on the basis of a draft EIA report riddled with falsehoods, omissions, and violations of law. Devendra Tandel, president of the Akhil Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti, claimed that despite 20 violations of Terms of Reference (ToR) issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Collector of Palghar has proceeded to conduct a public hearing, which is illegal and misleading to the public.

Tandel said that the EIA report hides the existence of mangroves, mudflats, and traditional fishing grounds that are protected under the CRZ Notification 2019. Studies required by law, such as cyclone impact modelling, fishery livelihood surveys, and detailed traffic and risk analysis, have either not been conducted or have been done in a superficial and unscientific manner, Tandel said.

Fishermen said that the presence of the Tarapur Atomic Power Station within six kms of the port site is not mentioned in the EIA. The report has not assessed the possible impact of the port on the creeks, mangroves, and coastal waters that are a source of livelihood for the fishermen, Tandel said, adding that precedents from the Bombay High Court (BEAG vs State of Maharashtra, 2005) and NGT orders make it clear that mangroves and fishing rights cannot be compromised.

