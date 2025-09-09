 Mumbai: Power Outage In Parel Disrupts Hospitals; Electricity Restored Within 35 Minutes
A power outage hit parts of Parel on Tuesday morning. Key hospitals, including KEM and Tata Memorial, were affected. The electricity was restored within 35 minutes after quick repairs.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 08:13 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: The city experienced a power outage in parts of Parel on Tuesday morning due to the tripping of a feeder at Supari Baug. The disruption affected several areas, including key medical facilities like KEM Hospital and Tata Memorial Hospital. A BEST official confirmed that repair work was quickly carried out, and electricity was restored within 35 minutes.

Sources from KEM Hospital reported that the outage caused lift malfunctions, leading to the relocation of a few patients for their safety. Authorities assured that power supply was brought back to normal as soon as possible, as reported by The Times of India.

Officials also mentioned ongoing efforts to enhance the electrical network in the area through the new hi-tech SCADA system. As part of the Central Government’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), BEST is receiving 60 per cent financial aid to replace ageing cables and upgrade the electricity distribution infrastructure across the island city, aiming to improve power quality and reliability.

In another development aimed at boosting Mumbai’s sustainable mobility infrastructure, the city witnessed the launch of its first premium, large-scale EV charging hub on the occasion of World EV Day. The initiative, part of the TATA. The MegaCharger program is a joint effort by Tata Power Company Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited.

The state-of-the-art charging facility was officially inaugurated by Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director of Tata Power, and Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Strategically positioned near Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, within the premises of The Leela Mumbai Hotel, the hub is built to accommodate a wide spectrum of electric vehicle users. It caters not only to private EV owners but also supports taxis, ride-hailing services, and logistics operators.

Given its prime location, the hub is expected to benefit business travellers, tourists, hotel guests, and professionals operating within the busy Andheri–Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)–South Mumbai corridor, further promoting clean mobility across the city.

