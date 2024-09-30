Mumbai: Potholes On Vile Parle Flyover In Just 6 Months After Inauguration; Activists Raise Concern

The newly inaugurated Vile Parle flyover, 6 months ago (L), shows noticeable potholes (R). | MMRDA/ FPJ

Mumbai: The newly inaugurated flyover at Vile Parle, situated on the Western Express Highway (WEH), has suffered damage just six months after its ceremonial opening. The structure was designed to alleviate congestion at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport Domestic Terminal (T1) Junction.

Despite its relatively short lifespan, the flyover's surface has begun to deteriorate significantly following a series of heavy rainfall events, resulting in an uneven driving surface. This development has raised concerns about the long-term durability of the infrastructure, sparking questions about the maintenance and upkeep of the flyover.

The Vile Parle flyover inaugurated by Maharashtra ministers | X/ MMRDA

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is responsible for the construction and management of this critical infrastructure project. Residents of the vicinity have reported a disturbing phenomenon, the road surface on a 200-250 meter section of the newly inaugurated flyover has begun to disintegrate. The structure, which was formally launched by a distinguished panel of officials, including Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, Mumbai Suburban Guardian Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, and MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, on March 9, has been plagued by this issue just six months into its operational life.

The potholes at the Vile Parle flyover | Image accessed by FPJ

Zoru Bathena, a prominent activist, has shared a series of photographs showcasing the alarming deterioration of the flyover's road surface, which he has observed over the past month. Expressing dismay at the development, he lamented, "It is nothing short of appalling to witness the rapid degradation of a brand new flyover's surface. Despite previous complaints and purported repairs, the structure has once again fallen prey to disrepair, leaving commuters to navigate a hazardous and uneven driving environment."

Dhaval Shah, founder of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Organisation (LOCA), spoke to the FPJ, expressing his concerns about the flyover's subpar condition. "The bridge is a critical juncture, as it handles a significant volume of traffic, including international airport vehicles. Moreover, the road narrows from five lanes to two lanes, which only exacerbates the issue. Unfortunately, the quality of the bridge is shoddy, and many people are opting to use the old road instead. It is imperative that not only is the bridge repaired, but also that the contractor is held accountable for their subpar work. The defect liability period should be extended, allowing for the recovery of damages and ensuring that the contractor is incentivized to deliver better quality in the future."

The Vile Parle flyover | MMRDA/ X

The construction of this flyover has been marked by the adoption of cutting-edge techniques, including the integration of steel and pre-stressed concrete girders, as well as an innovative inverted T arrangement. The ambitious project, which spans 790 meters in length, commenced in June 2021 with a provisional budget of Rs 48.43 crore.

MMRDA initiated the construction of the two-lane flyover in response to the chronic congestion experienced by motorists traveling from the Sahar elevated road to Bandra via the Western Express Highway (WEH), who were frequently stuck at the domestic airport flyover signal. The new flyover, situated adjacent to the existing domestic airport flyover, is designed to enable motorists to circumvent the bottleneck and enjoy a smoother journey.