Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) To Hold 'Maha Job' Fair On Oct 5 In Vile Parle

Shiv Sena (UBT) is set to hold the 'Maha Job' fair in Vile Parle East on October 5, aiming to address “rising unemployment in Maharashtra during the tenure of the Mahayuti government”. To be inaugurated by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, the fair will also be attended by Aaditya.

The event will take place at the multi-level car parking facility near Sahara Hotel from 9am to 6pm. It will feature 125 companies from various sectors, including logistics, banking, insurance, hospitality, finance, education, construction and IT. Notable multinational companies such as Amazon, HDFC and Tata AIG are expected to offer job opportunities.

Registration for the fair is currently open, with a QR code and link shared available Shiv Sena (UBT) social media channels and the party's 236 branches in Mumbai. So far, 8,000 youths have registered and organisers anticipate that around 10,000 jobs may be filled. Participants are advised to bring their resume, KYC documents, and photographs.

Anil Parab, MLA for Mumbai Graduate Constituency, emphasised the fair's role in fulfilling the promises made in his MLC election manifesto. “Our commitment has always been to create jobs for the sons of the soil. This fair is just the first step,” he said.

Slamming the government for “failing” to sustain industrial initiatives, he pointed out that the erstwhile MVA government held multiple 'Magnetic Maharashtra' events. The current government has not succeeded in attracting industries, he added.