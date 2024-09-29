Sena UBT's Stance On Maratha Community Ambiguous: Shiv Sena Shinde Faction On Endorsing Pravina Morjakar

Mumbai: The Shinde faction of Shiv Sena has accused the Uddhav Thackeray group of adopting a contradictory approach towards the Maratha community. The allegation arises in light of former municipal corporator Pravina Morjakar, who has been criticized for filing false atrocity cases against over eleven members of the Maratha community during her tenure.

Sena Spokesperson On Sena UBT's Stand On Maratha Community

In a recent statement, Shiv Sena spokesperson Arun Sawant remarked, “On one hand, the Uddhav faction seeks votes from the Maratha community, while on the other, they endorse candidates like Pravina Morjakar, who have perpetrated false cases against them. This clearly shows their double standards regarding the Maratha community.”

The controversy intensified after the Sambhaji Brigade organisation wrote a letter to Uddhav Thackeray, revealing Morjankar's actions. Sawant condemned the misuse of atrocity laws against the Maratha community and expressed confidence that the people of Maharashtra would decisively stand against such practices.

“People will 100% make their decision on this matter and rise against individuals like Morjakar,” he added.

Pravina Morajkar Refutes Shiv Sena's Allegations

However, Pravina Morajkar, refuted the allegations against her. She said "If Shinde faction is making allegations then they should show those FIRs to people. They should not make false allegations against me. Infact, Shinde faction scared of my work I have done in the constituency and they are sure of my winning. "I am ordinary worker of UBT Shivsena who since her childhood work for Shivsena," she added.