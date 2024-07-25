Mumbai: Outrage After Gold Firm Posts Job Ad Seeking 'Non-Maharashtrian' Candidate, Sena UBT Leader Asks Shinde Govt To Clear Stance

X

A controversy erupted on Thursday when, Arya Gold, a private organisation based in Mumbai's Marol Naka in Andheri East, posted a job advertisement seeking only "Non-Maharashtrian" applicants for a Production Manager position. This controversial criterion has sparked outrage and criticism.

The advertisement, published on the job website Indeed, sought to fill a Production Manager role at Arya Gold’s diamond factory in Marol. The position offers a salary ranging from ₹25,000 to ₹62,760 per month, with a full-time day shift. Candidates were required to have five years of experience. However, the job post’s requirement that candidates be "Non-Maharashtrian" has caused an uproar.

The job post read:

Full Job Description:

- Only Male Candidate (Non-Maharashtrian)

- Setting department

- Diamond stock maintaining

- Gold stock maintaining

- Gems and colourful stone stock maintaining

- Ghat Issue & Ghat Receipt

- Final Polish

- Finished goods

- Casting department

- Production Coordinator

- Gati Software Full Knowledge

- Quality control

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: ₹25,000 - ₹62,760 per month

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare, in a post on X, criticised the Shinde government, questioning whether it is working for the benefit of Maharashtra or catering to Gujarat's interests. This criticism comes amid ongoing tensions between the Shinde and Uddhav factions over the migration of companies to Gujarat from Mumbai.

"Land, transportation, electricity, raw materials—everything from Mumbai and Maharashtra is acceptable. The only thing that won't be accepted is a Marathi person from Maharashtra!" Arya Gold's advertisement has listed "Non-Maharashtrian" as a primary requirement! Is the Maharashtra government for Maharashtra, or is it for serving the interests of Gujarat?

After the news spread, local Marathi people expressed their anger on social media.

One user, @MeMarathi_No1, commented, “Marathi people are not being employed. And our own Marathi people are supporting this. How many more days until the Marathi community wakes up?”

Another user, @kamleshsutar, wrote, “Advertisement for Amrathi candidates only. Another form of insulting Marathi people!”

मराठी माणसा,पाहा आणि थंड बस!



फक्त अमराठी उमेदवारांसाठी जाहिरात



मराठी माणसाला हिणवण्याचा आणखी एक संतापजनक प्रकार!



आर्यागोल्ड कंपनीच्या जाहिरातीत NonMaharashtrian अशी पूर्वअट



यापूर्वी मुलुंडमध्ये मराठी महिलेला घर नाकारले,सुरतच्या HRकंपनीची मराठी नकोची जाहिरात



पाहा आणि थंड बसा pic.twitter.com/3L4PfFsQp4 — Kamlesh Sutar (@kamleshsutar) July 25, 2024

Following the backlash, Arya Gold removed the “Non-Maharashtrian” criterion from the job description. This incident has reignited previous controversies where Marathi individuals faced discrimination in housing and employment.

As the day unfolds, it remains to be seen how this news will develop and whether it will lead to further outrage as sentiments of the local Marathi community are clearly hurt.