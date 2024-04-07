Mumbai: BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha Supports BMC's Bird Park Initiative In Mulund, Assures Support For Clearances From State And Union Govt

BJP MLA from Mulund and Loksabha election candidate of BJP from North East Mumbai, Mihir Kotecha has welcome the BMC'S move to appoint consultant for the bird park in Mulund. He has written a letter to BMC chief and assured to do everything possible to get all the required clearances from the State and Union governments for the bird park project.

BMC Appoints Consultant For Mulund Bird Park Project

In a major boost to the tourism and development of North East Mumbai, the BMC has recently appointed a consultant for the bird park project in Mulund. The consultant, HKS Designer & Consultant International Company Ltd, has submitted the draft development plan of the bird park to the BMC.

As per the draft plan submitted by the HKS Designer & Consultant International Company Ltd, the bird park will be built on an area of 17,150 sq m in Mulund (West). It will have different zones such as the interpretation centre, kids zone, Australia zone, Africa zone, America zone, and public amenities, among others. The bird park will have different types of birds and its species.

"The Mulund Bird Park will be Mumbai's biggest attraction after the Veermata Jijabai Bhosale botany udyan in Byculla. It will definitely become the hub of tourism in North East Mumbai. BMC must take appropriate action to make this bird park of international standards," said Kotecha.

Read Also NMIAL Says No Bird Threat To Navi Mumbai International Airport, Greens Call To Save Wetlands

Kotecha Asks Civic Administration To Speed- Track Developments

Kotecha further asked the civic administration to fast-track the process of development of the bird park. "I will personally do my best to get all the clearances from the State and Union governments for this bird park. So, the BMC must take further action quickly to fast-track the project," he added.

He further said that he has initiated some communication at the international level with countries like Singapore, which has a world-class bird park, for the guidance of the civic administration. I will share the information for your perusal soon, he added.