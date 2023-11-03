Mumbai News: BMC Revisits Bird Park Plan, Invites Bids for Consultant to Develop Master Plan

Mumbai BMC Revisits Bird Park Plan, Invites Bids for Consultant to Develop Master Plan | File pic

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reconsidered its plan to build a bird park in Mumbai, opening a tender to hire a consultant for developing a master plan. The park, slated for a civic plot in Nahur village, Mulund West, covering 6,000 sq ft, will serve as an extension of Byculla zoo.

The chosen consultant will evaluate the site and climate to determine suitable exotic bird species for the aviary. This initiative includes incorporating birds from the existing zoo and introducing exotic species through exchange programs. Cost estimates for the project will be finalized after the park study. The proposed master plan will be submitted to the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) for approval, expected within one and a half months, following which the design will be finalized. Although this is not the first attempt by the BMC to establish a bird park in the city, the current initiative reflects ongoing efforts to enhance Mumbai's zoological attractions.

Numerous delay in project proposed in 2013

The original proposal was introduced in 2013, with an initial estimate of Rs. 150 crore. The BMC allocated a 25-acre plot in Powai to accommodate a significant bird and reptile population. Despite appointing a project consultant to prepare the master plan, numerous delays led to the abandonment of the project. In 2019, the BMC explored collaboration with the authorities of the 49-acre Jurong Bird Park to assess the feasibility of the aviary. Although a 10-acre plot was identified at Pramod Mahajan Kala Park in Dadar (West), the plan did not materialize. The current Byculla zoo hosts 222 birds of 16 species and inaugurated an 18,234 sq ft walk-through aviary, standing 44 feet tall, in 2021. The aviary, acclaimed as the country's largest, was introduced to the public by BMC, underscoring the city's commitment to offering unique and innovative zoological experiences