Mumbai News: Exotic Animals, Reptiles Stolen From Dadar Zoo, Probe On

Mumbai: A trustee of the Dadar-based animal museum filed a complaint, alleging the theft of animals, including pythons and lizards, worth ₹4.55 lakhs.

Prithviraj Pawar, the trustee of Marine Aqua Zoo, noticed on Tuesday that two ball pythons, 2 red-tail boas, 1 carpet python, 1 blue-eyed lucy (all pythons), 2 Argentine black and white tegu lizards, 1 exotic blue-tongued skink, and 1 iguana were missing from the zoo's compound. These animals were intended for an exhibition at Somaiya Vidyavihar College's campus, as per Pawar.

The police have filed an FIR against an unknown person on charges of theft. Shivaji Park police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

