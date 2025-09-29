Thane Municipal Corporation Registers 50 FIRs, Demolishes 264 Illegal Structures In Crackdown On Unauthorised Constructions | X - @TMCaTweetAway

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has registered 50 FIRs against violators involved in unauthorized constructions across the city. So far, the civic body has demolished 264 illegal structures as part of its ongoing crackdown.

Regular Inspections in Diva and Mumbra

The special drive was launched following a High Court directive. According to TMC officials, a dedicated team has been conducting regular inspections in Diva and Mumbra, identifying both legal and illegal structures.

Demolitions and Extensions Removed

Of the 264 cases, 198 structures were completely demolished, while unauthorized extensions in 66 buildings were removed. The campaign, which began in June, has been regularly reviewed by Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, who has instructed teams to remain vigilant.

Legal Process and Citizen Advisory

Commissioner Rao emphasized that all legal processes under the MRTP Act are being followed. He also directed officials to ensure accurate documentation through physical inspections and modern technology before registering cases.

Rao appealed to citizens to avoid purchasing flats in unauthorized buildings. “Buyers should verify approvals with the Urban Development Department of TMC before finalizing property deals,” he said.

Transparency via QR Code System

To promote transparency, QR codes have been installed at all authorized construction sites. Citizens can scan the code on their mobile phones to access details of the building permits.

Wide Range of Illegal Constructions Targeted

Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode is monitoring the campaign daily. Action has been taken against a wide range of illegal structures, including chawls, squatter settlements, additional sheds, plinth constructions, and unauthorized turf pitches..

Also Watch:

Breakdown of FIRs (June–September 2025)

Naupada–Kopri: 1

Diva: 11

Mumbra: 13

Kalwa: 4

Uthalsar: 1

Majivada–Manpada: 5

Vartak Nagar: 8

Lokmanya Nagar–Savarkar Nagar: 7

Wagle Estate: 0

Total: 50