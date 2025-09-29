Maharashtra Floods: CM Fadnavis Reviews Situation, Over 41,000 Shifted In Marathwada, Relief Announced For Students And Farmers |

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reviewed the flood situation across Marathwada and other regions of Maharashtra, directing district administrations to remain on high alert as large-scale water discharge continues from major reservoirs. The state government has stepped up rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations, while Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced relief for students by extending the deadline for HSC exam form submissions. Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assured farmers that compensation for crop losses will be distributed before Diwali.

Casualties and Rescue Operations

According to official figures, 10 people died in rain-related incidents across Maharashtra in just 24 hours, while over 11,800 were rescued from various districts. In Marathwada alone, more than 41,000 people were shifted to safer locations, and 147 shelters have been set up for affected families.

Water Discharge from Major Dams

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said water discharge from the Jayakwadi Dam currently stands at 1.88 lakh cusecs, though no further increase is expected as rainfall intensity has decreased. Fadnavis has directed local authorities to keep all disaster management systems on alert.

Meanwhile, 29,400 cusecs of water are being discharged from Yeldari Dam in Parbhani, while water levels in the Manjara and Terna rivers have begun receding. In western Maharashtra, 75,000 cusecs are being released from Ujani Dam and 80,000 cusecs from Sina Kolegaon, with the situation reported as stable. In Nashik, 11,000 cusecs are being discharged from Gangapur Dam and 10,000 cusecs from Mula Dam. Discharge from Jayakwadi and other dams in Nashik and Ahilyanagar has also reduced significantly, from 87,000 to 68,000 cusecs. In Jalgaon, 54,500 cusecs are being released from Girna Dam and 65,800 cusecs from Hatnur reservoir. Officials said rivers in the Konkan region are currently flowing below the warning level.

Relief for Students: HSC Exam Form Deadline Extended

Amid the disruption caused by heavy rains, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde intervened to provide relief to students. The State Board had set September 30 as the last date to submit HSC exam forms, but many students from Marathwada, Nashik, Solapur, and Ahilyanagar faced difficulties due to floods. After receiving appeals from students and parents, Shinde instructed School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse to extend the deadline. Following consultations with State Board officials, the deadline was officially extended to October 20.

Additionally, the deadline for external students to submit forms has been extended to October 15, and applications for new exam centers can now be submitted until October 10.

Farmers to Receive Aid Before Diwali

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule assured that compensation for flood-affected farmers would be provided before Diwali. Speaking to reporters, he said the extent of crop damage would be clear by October 5, after which financial assistance would be expedited.

“Funds under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) are not sufficient. Farmers are seeking more support, and the state government will ensure that they receive more than what is prescribed under NDRF norms,” Bawankule said.

He also directed district guardian ministers to hold meetings with collectors to ensure thorough surveys in flood-hit areas. “If incorrect information is recorded, it will directly harm farmers. A conscious effort is required to provide accurate reports and timely relief,” he added.

State Employees’ Union Donates One-Day Salary

The State Government Employees’ Central Federation of Maharashtra, a government-recognized workers’ union, has appealed to contribute one day’s salary of all state government employees towards flood relief.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, the union requested that the contribution be deducted from the September 2025 salary and deposited into the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to support flood-affected farmers across Maharashtra.

The proposal was formally communicated by the union’s general secretary, Vishwas Katkar, who emphasized that government employees stand in solidarity with the distressed farming community and wish to extend their assistance in this hour of crisis.