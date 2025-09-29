Shree Siddhivinayak Trust Donates ₹10 Crores To Maharashtra Flood Relief Fund

The Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir Trust, Prabhadevi, has announced a donation of Rs 10 crores to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Maharashtra, to help victims of the recent floods in the state.

State Hit by Heavy Rains and Floods

Above-average rains since August have caused flooding, property damage, and crop losses across Maharashtra. The latest spell of heavy rains has affected Nashik and districts in Marathwada. A majority of the state's 36 districts have been impacted by heavy rain and floods.

Donation Announced by Trust Officials

The decision to donate the money was announced on September 29 by the state-government-controlled trust. The donation was made public by the trust's honorary president, Sadanand Sarvankar, honorary treasurer, Acharya Pavan Tripathi, and other trustees. Tripathi said that the natural disaster had destroyed crops, damaged homes, created a scarcity of essential goods, and pushed many families into financial distress.

Acharya Pavan Tripathi |

"We understand our social responsibilities and have decided to donate to the fund," said Tripathi.

Past Social Contributions by the Trust

The temple trust noted that it has fulfilled its social responsibility in the past by providing financial assistance to Victims affected by heavy rains in Mumbai and suburbs in July 2005, Victims of the 2013 drought in Maharashtra, Families of those who died in the Malin landslide disaster in 2014, Victims of the dam burst in Tiware village, Chiplun taluka, Ratnagiri, in 2019

Apart from helping victims of natural disasters, the trust has also aided families of martyrs who died in the terrorist attack on an army convoy in Pulwama in 2019, and the families of those who died in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008.