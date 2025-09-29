 ED Conducts Search At Mapusa Forex Shop, Seizes Over ₹16 lakh
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiED Conducts Search At Mapusa Forex Shop, Seizes Over ₹16 lakh

ED Conducts Search At Mapusa Forex Shop, Seizes Over ₹16 lakh

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Panaji Zonal Office, conducted a search operation at “Loja Shamu,” a illegal forex exchange shop located in Mapusa Municipal Market, Goa, under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, on September 26.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 07:16 PM IST
article-image
ED Conducts Search At Mapusa Forex Shop, Seizes Over ₹16 lakh | File Photo

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Panaji Zonal Office, conducted a search operation at “Loja Shamu,” a illegal forex exchange shop located in Mapusa Municipal Market, Goa, under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), 1999, on September 26.

The action follows specific inputs from Airport Customs, Goa, regarding the seizure of foreign exchange worth approximately USD 35,000.

The ED stated in a press release on Monday that during the operation it seized foreign currency equivalent to around Rs. 3 lakh, Indian currency amounting to approximately Rs 13 lakh, incriminating chits, records of alleged illegal forex transactions, and two mobile phones.

Preliminary examination of digital evidence has revealed telephonic chats and communications indicating that the shop owner was involved in unauthorized foreign exchange dealings, with the total value of such transactions estimated at Rs 2–3 crore.

FPJ Shorts
Heart Disease Hits Younger Adults In North Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals Survey
Heart Disease Hits Younger Adults In North Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals Survey
‘Everyone’s Mother Dies’: UCO Bank’s Chennai Zonal Head Accused Of Toxic Conduct Following Branch Head’s Mother's Demise
‘Everyone’s Mother Dies’: UCO Bank’s Chennai Zonal Head Accused Of Toxic Conduct Following Branch Head’s Mother's Demise
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Uses Diplomacy, Promises CBI Probe Into Exam Scam
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Uses Diplomacy, Promises CBI Probe Into Exam Scam
Video Of Pakistani Hindus Playing Garba Goes Viral: Indians Applaud Cultural Celebration
Video Of Pakistani Hindus Playing Garba Goes Viral: Indians Applaud Cultural Celebration

Also Watch:

Read Also
ED Files Supplementary Prosecution Complaint Against Raj Kundra In ₹6,606 Crore Bitcoin Scam
article-image

“The seized material provides strong evidence of systematic illegal forex trading in violation of FEMA. The records and devices are under detailed examination to identify the wider network of individuals and entities involved,” an ED official said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Heart Disease Hits Younger Adults In North Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals Survey

Heart Disease Hits Younger Adults In North Mumbai: Wockhardt Hospitals Survey

Shree Siddhivinayak Trust Donates ₹10 Crores To Maharashtra Flood Relief Fund

Shree Siddhivinayak Trust Donates ₹10 Crores To Maharashtra Flood Relief Fund

Maharashtra Floods: CM Fadnavis Reviews Situation, Over 41,000 Shifted In Marathwada, Relief...

Maharashtra Floods: CM Fadnavis Reviews Situation, Over 41,000 Shifted In Marathwada, Relief...

Maharashtra’s STEMI Program Saves Over 13,000 Lives, Boosts Heart Attack Detection

Maharashtra’s STEMI Program Saves Over 13,000 Lives, Boosts Heart Attack Detection

Mumbai News: BMC’s Missed ABER Targets Expose Gaps In City's Malaria Fight

Mumbai News: BMC’s Missed ABER Targets Expose Gaps In City's Malaria Fight