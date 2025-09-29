 Major Fire Erupts At Thane Business Park; No Casualties Reported – Video Surfaces
NK GuptaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
A major fire broke out at an office in a business park in Thane on Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident.

The fire occurred at the office of Nikhdeep Plasticars Pvt. Ltd. on the second floor of Centrum Business Square, located in Wagale Estate, Thane.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation, said they received information about the fire and immediately dispatched two fire engines, two pickups, one high-rise fire tender, and one hydraulic vehicle to the spot.

A joint team from the fire brigade and the disaster management unit managed to bring the blaze under control, fully extinguishing it within two hours. 

According to RDMC officials, two employees were reported to be engaged in the office when the spark reportedly stemmed from the office's AC unit. Upon seeing the spark in the AC unit, the duo managed to escape, alerting the fire teams and others. The preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the fire was related to the AC unit.

